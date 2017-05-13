Return of Stickney show

Organisers of the annual Stickney Show are looking ahead to this year’s event, due to be held on Saturday, July 15.

It will take place at The William Lovell Academy, in Stickney, from 10am to 5pm.

New attractions for this year include Andy Carando’s Magic Fun Show with Robbie the Acrobatic Robot, Sophia Sandow’s miniature Shetland pony show, and a children’s pet show.

In the main ring, visitors can see a primary school sports challenge, dog agility, and falconry display

There will also be a children’s pet show featuring giant tortoises, ferrets, and birds of prey.

Four-legged friends have their chance to shine in a fun dog show, with prizes for best rescue, waggiest tale and fancy dress.

Twenty five competition classes will also be open to visitors, ranging from colouring competition for youngsters, to a jar of chutney for adults.

Plane enthusiasts can witness a fly past from Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, weather permitting.

Youngsters can enjoy Scalextric Racing and face painting.

There will also be steam traction engines, vintage tractors and bicyles on display.

Charities LIVES, RNLI, and St Barnabas Hospice will have stalls, as well as many more.

Last year’s event saw almost £1,500 raised, with proceeds going to charitable causes at a presentation evening.

There is no admission fee, and free parking is available.

For more, call Isabel or Harry Dodds on 01205 480463.