Reunion for youth theatre group

Two sisters behind a youth theatre group which ran in the 1970s and 1980s are appealing for members to attend a reunion event later this year.

Kate King-Hues and Frances Sabey ran The Strolling Players, which had 140 members when it began in 1975.

The Strolling Players were the youth group for Boston Playgoers, an amateur dramatic society which is still running.

In 1998, the group disbanded, but is now being relaunched as The Strolling Players.

An evening of comedy, sketches, and songs will be held on Saturday, October 7, at Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre.

Kate and Frances are appealing for members of the Strolling Players to attend.