Review of Kill The Ideal - a must see

The Revue Bar, at Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, was the perfect venue for a Kill The Ideal gig on Friday evening.

The band were supported by All Ears Avow and Go Primitive who really got the crowd excited for the headline act.

When the time came for Kill The Ideal to take to the stage, the crowd welcomed them with open arms.

Moody lighting helped create the perfect backdrop for the band, who returned to the venue following a sell out secret gig earlier this year.

Drummer in the band Jordan Bell was also celebrating his birthday, which made the gig even more special.

After performing in Swindon the night before, Kill The Ideal did not let the tiredness show.

They entertained the crowd with some of their best singles, including Know Your Name, which was released in January this year.

Friends, family and loyal fans of Kill The Ideal all came down to show their support.

This home town gig was a real pleasure to attend, as it demonstrated just how far the band have come since the beginning. A must see band.

Review by Georgia Burrows