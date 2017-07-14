Rick Wakeman to play concert at Boston Stump

Prog rock legend Rick Wakeman is set to perform at Boston’s iconic St Botolph’s Church, it has been announced.

The former YES member will perform at The Stump on Thursday, October 26, as part of a UK tour, in what is expected to be his only Lincolnshire date.

It comes after the release of his album Piano Portraits, which was recorded following the unprecedented reaction to his performance of David Bowie’s ‘Life on Mars’ on BBC Radio 2 last year.

The album features songs on which Rick originally performed, such as Space Oddity and Morning Has Broken.

It also features songs chosen for their melodies, such as Stairway to Heaven and Eleanor Rigby, and classical pieces including Swan Lake and Berceuse.

The release made chart history when it became the first album of its type to enter the top 10 charts in the UK.

His show in Boston will include at least eight pieces of music from the album, as well as other musical surprises, and anecdotes from Rick himself.

Rick is somewhat of a regular in Boston, having performed at The Gliderdrome multiple times with bands in the 70s.

Tickets for the concert are priced at £25, and are available until Tuesday, July 18.

You can buy them from the gift shop in The Stump, or via www.concertsinthestump.co.uk