Rowers assemble in Boston for annual Dragon Boat race

An annual dragon boat race which attracts crowds of more than 2,000 people is returning to Boston.

The Boston Dragon Boat Festival will be held on Sunday, August 13, from about 10am.

Teams of up to 10 people compete in a race on the river alongside the Witham Way Country Park. Up to 24 teams are expected to take part.

Teams are able to compete in at least three races, with prizes for the winning team, medals for the top three, and awards for top fundraisers.

Entries for the race have now closed, but there will be lots to keep spectators entertained, including stalls, bouncy castles, archery, face-painting, tombola, raffle and refreshments.

The festival is organised by a committee in association with Race The Dragon, which helps run dragon boat racing events in the UK.

Chairman of the committee Brenda Owen said: “I can’t wait for it to come now.”

For the first five years, festival funds from team sponsorship were divided between various charities.

Following the sudden death of a committee member – former Boston borough councillor Richard Dungworth – two years ago, funds now help purchase defibrillators through the East Midlands Ambulance Service for use in and around Boston.

Last year’s event saw more than £15,000 raised, which has helped provide 12 defibrillators, with seven more to be installed.

A donation will also be made to the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance following this year’s event.