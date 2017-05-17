Show celebrates 45th year

An annual show in Boston returns for its 45th year this Sunday, May 21.

The Boston Cancer Horse and Dog Show will be held at Rosebery Avenue Sports Field, off Sleaford Road, from 9am.

Last year’s event saw £1,000 raised for Cancer Research UK, and profits from this year will once again go to the charity.

Horseriders can try their luck in classes for dressage, working hunter, re-trained race horse, showing jumping, and much more.

There will also be a number of qualifier classes for championship shows including Equifest, the International Miniature Horse and Pony Society Miniature Horse of the Year Show, The Miniature Horse Club of Great Britain, and 15+ Horse and Pony Events.

Entry for horse classes is priced at £7, and prizes of £6, £4, and £3 will be given to first, second and third place.

There will also be classes from noon for dogs, which include most appealing puppy six to 12 months, best cross breed, and most appealing eyes.

As well as classes, visitors can browse stalls and a tack shop, enjoy a burger or ice cream, or play on a bouncy castle.

Entry at the gate is priced at £6 per car including passengers.

On foot, entry is priced at £3 for adults, and £2 for concessions.

There will also be a charge of £1 per rider to cover the cost of First Aid.

For details, visit: www.bostoncancerhorsedogshow.co.uk