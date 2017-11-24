Show coming to Blackfriars has terrifying twist

A dark, haunting play with a festive twist is coming to Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston.

Dyad Productions present Christmas Gothic at the Spain Lane venue next Saturday, December 2, at 8pm.

The festive season is used by many as a time to remember the past, celebrate the present and look forward to the future, a time of holly, presents, and kissing under mistletoe.

This play takes an entirely different approach, with Christmas becoming a time for ghosts.

It follows a woman who tells haunting and spooky tales of Christmas past.

A spokesman for the show said: “A dark and spectral woman tells haunting tales of the festive season, lighting a candle to the frailties of human nature and illuminating the cold and chilling depths of the bleak, wintry dark.

“Dyad Productions resurrects a Victorian tradition by presenting three seasonal tales of terror to scintillate the gooseflesh for dark Christmas nights.”

Of the show, the press say, ‘a macabre masterpiece’, ‘ghostly, grizzly and gorgeous’ and ‘holds the audience in the palm of its hand ... a near perfect piece of theatre’.

Christmas Gothic is adapted and performed by Rebecca Vaughan, and has been directed by Elton Townend Jones.

Tickets, priced at £14.50, are available online from www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk or from the box office on 01205 363108.

For more on future shows from Dyad Productions, visit www.dyadproductions.com