Singer to perform as part of folk club

An artist described on BBC Radio 2 as ‘a brilliant singer-songwriter with a social conscience’ will perform in Boston next week.

Reg Meuross will perform at The Eagle, in West Street, as part of Boston Folk Club, on Monday, September 11.

His gig at The Eagle will include his new single Faraway People, as well as songs from nine other highly acclaimed albums.

Reg has gone from playing in village halls and folk clubs to the Royal Albert Hall and festival stages.

A spokesman said: “He consistently embraces his audiences with songs of life, love and injustice, soulfully delivered with melodic tenor vocals and exemplary guitar playing.

“Reg represents contemporary folk writing at its best, with the rare gift of being able to touch people through his songs and performance, on a really human level.”

The press say ‘time and time again, Reg proves himself one of the key songwriters of our age’ and ‘there is something special about the way he writes and delivers a song’.

Music will start at 8pm.

There is no entry fee.