Sink or swim on raft building day at RSPB Frampton Marsh

There is a chance for youngsters to sink or swim at a nature reserve near Boston.

Next Tuesday, August 8, RSPB Frampton Marsh is inviting visitors to try raft building.

Rafts will be made from natural materials, and will then be tested to see if the design floats.

It will take place at 11am and 2pm.

Raft building will cost £3.50 per child, with a 20 per cent discount for RSPB members.

No dogs are allowed.

Booking for the activity is essential.

Call 01205 724678 to book.