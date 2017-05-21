Ska band bringing night of classics

A nine-piece band are bringing ska music to The Gliderdrome, in Boston.

Last Train to Skaville will perform at the venue in Spain Place next Saturday, May 27.

Audiences will hear hits from Madness, The Skatalites, Desmond Dekker and many more.

They will also be joined by Boston cover band Not Quite Geoff.

Tickets are priced at £15 from The Gliderdrome, Burgess Thompson and Richardson, in High Street; Chris Cook Print, in Main Ridge East; The Bakehouse Cafe, in Wide Bargate, and The Black Bull, in Kirton.