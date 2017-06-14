Society presents an evening of music

Boston Choral Society are preparing for their upcoming concert, Sondheim and Lloyd Webber.

They will perform at the Unitarian Chapel, in Boston, this Saturday, June 17, at 7.30pm.

The choir will perform songs composed by Stephen Sondheim and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Audiences can hear songs from shows including A Little Night Music, The Beautiful Game, Into The Woods, Starlight Express, The Woman In White, The Phantom of The Opera, Jesus Christ Superstar and Cats.

A spokesman said: “The songs are all well-known and memorable, so will be very familiar to, and popular with, audience members.

“This will be an evening of wonderful music with something for everyone, and should not be missed.”

Tickets are priced at £7 in advance, or £8 on the door.

They are available from choir members, or online at www.bostonchoral.com

Refreshments will be served during the interval.

For details, search for BostonChoral on Facebook.