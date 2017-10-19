Songs and stories from trio

A trio who combine music and stories are coming to the Boston area for an evening of entertainment.

Mumbo Jumbo present Troubadours and Raconteurs at Langrick Village Hall on Saturday, October 21, at 7.30pm.

The show comes as part of the Lincolnshire Rural Touring programme, which brings high quality theatre to remote areas.

A spokesman from Lincolnshire Rural Touring said: “They play uplifting, original songs plus rarely-heard rootsy tunes and some more familiar numbers, all delivered with a real sense of humour.”

Oliver Carpenter, a singer and trumpeter in the band, said: “We love the atmosphere of the village hall gigs, they are intimate, conversational and are part of a community coming together.

“Our bluesy, folky, rootsy style is perfect for the small halls and with such a range of instruments between us - piano, accordian, ukulele, bass, trumpet, guitar and three lead vocalists, the sound is always varied.”

Mumbo Jumbo also includes Chris Lomas and Phil Bond.

Of the band, the press say ‘the musicianship is unsurpassable, and the songwriting is excellent’ and ‘combining excellent musicianship with lively banter and a connection with their audience that is second to none.’

Doors open at 7pm.

There will be tea and coffee available for audiences, as well as a licensed bar, but audiences can bring nibbles.

Tickets, priced at £10, are available from Kathy or Jim on 01205 280843 or 07794 507773.