Spooktacular fun at nature reserve

Youngsters can try their luck in trick or treat treasure trails at RSPB Frampton Marsh, near Boston.

Starting this Saturday, October 21, children can learn about local wildlife, hear some spooky stories about animals, and answer questions to win a tasty treat.

Trails are suitable for children between the age of four and 12, and are priced at £2.75, with a 20 per cent discount for members.

Trails are running daily until Monday, October 30, from 10am to 3pm.

For more, visit www.rspb.org.uk and search for Frampton Marsh or call 01205 724678.