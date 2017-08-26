Steam and vintage event set to return to town

An annual festival featuring engines and classic cars celebrates 12 years in Boston next weekend.

The Boston Steam and Vintage Festival will be held on Saturday, September 2, and Sunday, September 3, with gates open from 10am to 4.30pm.

It will be held in Frampton Lane, in Hubbert’s Bridge, in Boston.

On Friday, September 1, and Saturday, September 2, there will also be music from The Stand-In’s and Kick ‘n’ Rush respectively in the beer tent on the festival site at 8.30pm.

Attractions will include steam engines of all sizes, classic cars, motorbikes, oil engines, vintage tractors and more.

For youngsters, there will be a funfair, Punch and Judy show, clown entertainment, animal encounters and a falconry display.

There will also be various stalls, arena events, a bar, and refreshments available.

Admission is priced at £7 for adults, £3 for children and free for those under five.

For enquiries, call 01205 760768.