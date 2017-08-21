There will be a chance to hear stories and picnic in Central Park, Boston, on Wednesday, August 23, from 10am to 3pm.

From 11am to noon and 1pm to 2pm, library staff will read a selection of stories, including The Gruffalo, Oi Frog!, and the Very Hungry Caterpillar.

The Boston More In Common group will also join in with the event, with some children’s activities and stories in different languages.

There will be a family reading area where visitors can sit back and enjoy reading at their own leisure.

A colouring table will also form part of the fun on the day.

For more information and see what else is on in Boston over the summer, visit www.visitbostonuk.com