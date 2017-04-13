‘Tail’ of the Three Litle Pigs

A musical written by multi-award winning writing duo George Stiles and Anthony Drewe is coming to Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston.

Starbright Entertainments present The Three Little Pigs, this Saturday, April 15, at 1pm and 3.30pm.

Music is by George Stiles, and book and lyrics by Anthony Drewe.

They have written musicals based on Mary Poppins and The Wind In The Willows, which have both appeared on the West End.

Awards for the pair include a Laurence Olivier Award for Best Musical for Honk, and the TMA Best Musical Award for Moll Flanders.

The play at Blackfriars follows three little pigs who set off into the big wide world to seek their fortune, but hear wind of a Big Bad Wolf.

A spokesman for the show said: “Filled with humour and toe-tapping tunes, this endearing musical will leave you squealing with glee and howling with laughter.”

Producer Phil Norton from Starbright Entertainments said: “We knew as soon as we heard the music that this was a show for us and it doesn’t matter how old you are, you are going to love this show.

“It’s been written in such a way that it’s engaging for everyone and in true Stiles and Drewe style it brings a children’s story to life for a much wider audience.”

Tickets are priced at £8.50 for adults and £6.50 for children under the age of 16.

To book online, visit: www.blackfriars.co.uk or call Blackfriar’s box office on 01205 363108.