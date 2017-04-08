Take a trip ‘Into The Woods’ with musical

A musical based on a Tony-award winning production is coming to Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston.

Boston Operatic Society (BOS) Musical Theatre Group, present their first show of the year Into The Woods, adapted from Stephen Sondheim’s musical.

The group have been rehearsing for four months, and at least 90 per cent of the cast have previously had lead roles.

Into The Woods has been performed on Broadway, the West End and was adapted into a Disney film.

A spokesman for the show said: “Stephen Sondheim musicals are notoriously challenging, exhilarating and powerful to both watch and perform, and Into the Woods is no exception.”

Audiences will follow a baker and his wife who are desperate for a child.

They meet Little Red Riding Hood, Cinderella, Jack and his beanstalk, a witch, a wolf, princesses and wicked stepsisters.

Musical director for BOS Musical Theatre Group David Hallgate said: “The story veers between delightfully funny to heart wrenchingly sad with a splattering of shock/horror thrown in for good measure.”

Director Kei Bailey said: “This provides the audience with the opportunity to see familiar fairy tale characters in an interesting, different light.”

The show debuts on Saturday, April 22, and runs until Saturday, April 29.

Tickets are priced at £14.50 for adults and £13 for concessions.

For showtimes and to book, visit: www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk