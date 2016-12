A tea dance is to be held in Swineshead this weekend.

The event will take place in Swineshead Village Hall, in North End, on Sunday, from 2pm to 5pm.

It will feature live music, a raffle, and, with it being Christmas, a do-it-yourself buffet.

All are welcome to join in with the fun. Admission is priced at £3.

For more information, call 01522 750317.