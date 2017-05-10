Tea dance to be held inside the stump

Tickets are available for a tea dance which will be held at The Stump, in Boston.

This Sunday, May 14, a dance which includes afternoon tea will be held between 2pm and 5pm.

Attractions will include a live band, cake competition, raffle, and lots of dancing.

Entry is priced at £15 which includes dancing and food.

Tickets are available from the Gift Shop, via email admin@parishofboston.co.uk or by calling 01205 310929.

Proceeds from the event will go towards the church’s Heritage Lottery project entitled A Passion for People.

For more, search for bostonstump1 on Facebook, or visit: www.parish-of-boston.org.uk/events