Comedy night returns to Blackfriars

There are still tickets left for this month’s Comedy Tea House event at Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston.

MC for the comedy evening will be Chris Brooker, joined by opening act Alex Boardman, supporting act Marvyn Dickenson and headliner Eddy Brimson.

There is adult content so it is advised that it is suitable for those aged 18-years-old and over.

Comedy starts at 8pm on Friday, March 31.

Tickets are priced at £12.

They are available from: www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk or by calling 01205 363108.