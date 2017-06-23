Night of comedy at theatre

Four comedians are set to appear at Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston.

Bren Riley, Karen Bayley, Stephen Cookson and Noel James will perform next Friday, June 30, as part of The Comedy Tea House.

Bren has performed at festivals including Edinburgh Fringe Festival and Southport Comedy Festival.

He has also gigged all over the world, and performed for Armed Forces troops in Afghanistan.

In the press, he is described as ‘irreverent, inventive and most importantly hilarious’.

Award-winning comedian and writer Karen Bayley will also be appearing.

Winner of the Comedy Store King Gong Award, Karen has previously supported award-winning comedian Joe Lycett on tour.

He has also written for Joe on Celebrity Juice and 8 Out of 10 Cats.

Joe describes Karen as ‘a truly hysterical professional’.

Comedian Gary Delaney describes Stephen Cookson as an ‘old whippersnapper and worringly funny’.

Stephen won Barnoldswick Comedian of the Year in 2016, and was Nando’s New Comedian of the Year runner up in 2015.

He describes his comedy as ‘unique deadpan’ with ‘quirky one liners and dry observations’.

Noel James is a comedian described as ‘surreal, absurd, intelligent and somehow strangely attractive’.

Comedy will be from 8pm.

Tickets are priced at £12 from www.blackfriarstheatre.co.uk or the box office on 01205 363108.