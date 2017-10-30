Play features youngsters Brexit views

A new play set to go nationwide, but starting in Lincolnshire, features the ‘voices’ of more than 25 youngsters from Boston.

What Once Was Ours is a new work by Lincoln-based Zest Theatre which aims to explore the attitudes towards Brexit of people too young to vote in the referendum.

To make the show, Zest interviewed more than 200 teens from four different areas of the UK, two areas which voted Leave and two which voted Remain, and their words have been used verbatim in the script.

The company asked those young people about their feelings on Britishness, politics and society.

Director Toby Ealden worked with the teens.

He said: “We had around 25 [teenagers] in total over the course of the project.

“We’ve met them five times, including discussions and workshops.

“The young people gave us a tour of Boston.

“They also came over to our rehearsal room in Lincoln to see the show and help us shape the content.”

He added: “The impetus for this new production came the day of the EU referendum result.

“When the result came in, we spent the day hearing so many of the towns we tour to portrayed in the media as somehow less intelligent, racist and small minded.

“This portrayal didn’t do these communities justice.

The production tells the story of Katie and Callum, who couldn’t be any more distant and disconnected: different heritage, different cities, different opportunities, but one thing in common - their Dad.

What happens when Callum suddenly turns up in desperate need of help?

The show has already begun touring and is set return to Lincolnshire with shows in Grantham, Stamford, Spalding and Lincoln.