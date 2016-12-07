Stage is set for Christmas fun in pantomime

‘They’re behind you!’ Pantomime season comes to Boston this week in the shape of Tony Peers Productions’ Robin Hood and The Babes In The Wood.

The show will be performed at Blackfriars Arts Centre, beginning this Friday and running until Tuesday, January 3.

Auditions took place earlier this year, and the turn out and standard of talent was so great, the company decided to cast three teams of babes and dancers instead of two.

Abi Kingsley-Parker is a freelance choreographer, dance tutor and drama coach working with the cast.

She said: “It’s wonderful to see children from many different schools coming together to work as a team in support of this exciting production.”

The story follows Robin Hood and his merry men who are at war with the Sheriff of Nottingham.

Director Alan Rothwell said: “No expense has been spared to bring you the funniest, the happiest, the prettiest girls, the baddest baddy and the most traditional pantomime this side of Christmas and the other side too because we’re playing till January 3.”

Babes and dancers from the show have made appearances at a Santa’s Grotto opening at Johnsons Garden Centre, at the Christmas Lights Switch On and even bagged an interview on Endeavour FM.

Friday’s show opens at 6.30pm. Tickets are priced at £13.50 for adults and £11.50 for concessions.

For dates, and to book tickets, visit: www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk