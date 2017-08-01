Three days of beer as part of event

A free three-day beer festival is set to take place at the Black Sluice Riverside Cafe, in Boston.

On Friday, August 4, from 4pm, there will be beers available, and live music.

Events on Saturday, August 5, will start from noon, with a barbecue, all day disco, and from 3.30pm, more live music.

On the final day, Sunday, August 6, there will be a garden barbecue, disco, karaoke and Zumba dancing, bouncy castles, live entertainment, ice-creams and much more.

For details, search for Black Sluice Riverside Cafe on Facebook.