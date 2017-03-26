Top country and blues duo

An act described as ‘a must see’ and a ‘cut above the rest’ are set to perform in the Boston area next week.

Country and blues duo Rag Mama Rag are playing Frampton Village Hall next Friday, March 31, and Mareham le Fen Village Hall, next Saturday, April 1, as part of Lincolnshire Rural Touring.

Rag Mama Rag formed in 1991 and are made up of Ashley Dow and Deborah Dow.

They play a wide range of instruments including acoustic guitar, ukulele, harmonica, and washboard.

Musically, the band tend to play 20s and 30s blues, encompassing Mississippi blues, East Coast ragtime sounds, and White Country tunes into their repertoire.

Over the last 10 years, Rag Mama Rag have played more than 2,000 concerts, and at major festivals in France, Belgium and Germany.

A spokesman for the band said: “Rag Mama Rag create an exceptionally full and hard driving rhythmic sound which soon has audiences’ feet tapping.”

In the press, they have been described as ‘an act not to be missed’, a ‘must see’, and ‘a cut above the rest’.

Music starts at 7.30pm on both evenings.

Tickets for the gig in Frampton are priced at £9.

They are available from the Flower Shop, in Kirton, or by calling 01205 722880.

Tickets for the gig in Mareham le Fen are priced at £10.

To book, call 01507 568651 or email: boxoffice@marehamlefenvillagehall.co.uk

For more on Lincolnshire Rural Touring, visit: www.lincsruraltouring.co.uk