Top turnout at open auditions for latest panto

Young stage talent gathered at Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston, on Sunday, as part of the build up to the venue’s 2017 pantomime, Cinderella.

The youngsters were at the Spain Lane venue to take part in open auditions for roles of Boston Babe or senior dancer in the production, being staged by Tony Peers Ltd this winter.

Choreographer Abi Kingsley-Parker said the plan had been to put together two teams of young people for shows, but such was the level of talent on show that three teams were cast.

“We were delighted with the turnout, she said.