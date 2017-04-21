Tributes to two music greats at Gliderdrome

Two tribute acts to music greats Queen and The Rolling Stones are set to perform at The Gliderdrome, in Boston.

The Bohemians and The Stones will perform at the venue in Spain Place next Saturday, April 29, at 7.30pm.

The Stones will join The Bohemians for a rock filled night at The Gliderdrome. EMN-170417-162749001

Established in 1996, The Bohemains have performed at venues all over the UK, Europe and internationally.

They are made up of Rob Comber as Freddie Mercury, Christopher Gregory as Brian May, Wayne Bourne as Roger Taylor and Kevin Goodwin is John Deacon on bass.

Their set will include hits such as Don’t Stop Me Now, We are The Champions and Bohemian Rhapsody.

Performing alongside them will be The Stones, who established themselves in 2007.

Their show has since grown into a full-scale Rolling Stones concert, with performaces in the UK, Europe and worldwide.

They perform hits including Satisfaction, Jumping Jack Flash, Ruby Tuesday, Start Me Up and Brown Sugar.

Benjamin Wattam is Mick Jagger, Richard Jordan is Keith Richards, Jason Wood is Brian Jones and Mick Taylor, Steve Bircumshaw is Bill Wyman and James Jordan is Charlie Watts.

Tickets are priced at £15 from The Gliderdrome, Burgess Thompson and Richardson, in High Street; Chris Cook Print, in Main Ridge East; The Bakehouse Cafe, in Wide Bargate, and The Black Bull, in Kirton.

For details, search The Gliderdrome Boston Lincs on Facebook, or visit: www.thegliderdrome.com