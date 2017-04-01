Trio of bands ready to rock

Audiences can enjoy a night of music as three bands are set to perform at The Gliderdrome, in Boston.

Next Saturday, April 8, The Band From County Hell, Autumn Storm, and Crossfire will play at the venue in Spain Place.

The Band From County Hell are an award-winning Lincolnshire Celtic rock band who won the public vote for best new act at The Great British Folk Festival in 2015.

They have just completed their 900 mile round King of Scotland Tour.

Frontman Steven Mclelland said: “We had a fantastic tour and a response that we could only have dreamed of so we will be returning to Scotland in June this year for our next tour with dates now being arranged.”

Joining them will be Autumn Storm, a five-piece covers band from Boston, who describe themselves as a ‘commerical rock/party band’.

The female-fronted band cover artists from Led Zeppelin to Bruno Mars and Paloma Faith.

Completing the line-up is Boston-based band Crossfire.

The band cover songs from artists including Queen, Kaiser Chiefs and The Killers.

Former member Wes Hunt will be playing with the band at The Gliderdrome for the last time.

Tickets are priced at £10 from The Gliderdrome, Burgess Thompson and Richardson, in High Street; Chris Cook Print, in Main Ridge East; The Bakehouse Cafe, in Wide Bargate; The Black Bull, in Kirton, or at: www.theticketsellers.co.uk by searching Rock Night at The Gliderdrome.