Trio of comedies at theatre venue

A trio of comedic plays is coming to Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston.

Baroque Theatre Company present Comedy Triple Bill 2017 next Saturday, June 10, at 7.30pm.

The Comedy Triple Bill features three short plays performed by an all-female cast.

Adam Morley is the artistic director behind the show, and Claire Bibby is the producer, and also stars in the plays.

The first play is Last Tango in Little Grimley, written by David Tristam.

It follows an amateur dramatic society whose numbers are dwindling. To raise rent money and audience figures, members take drastic action.

The next play is A Jolly Sinister Jape, written by Elliot Strange.

It is a 1920s thriller which sees Stubby, Ophelia, Biffy and Fatty trapped in a mysterious house during a thunderstorm.

A spokesman said: “A Jolly Sinister Jape is fast and furious with a liberal sprinkling of hilarious period slang, along with mystery and thrills.”

The final play is Last Panto In Little Grimley, a sequel to Last Tango in Little Grimley.

The society puts on its Christmas pantomime of Dick Whittington with the same imcompetent characters.

Baroque Theatre Company founder Claire Bibby said: “We’re so looking forward to taking these hilarious plays to some really exciting venues reaching audiences across England.”

Tickets are priced at £11.50 for adults, and £10.50 for children.

To book, visit www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk or call 01205 363108.