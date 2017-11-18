Trio of tributes at The Gliderdrome

A tribute band who are celebrating 10 years of music are coming to The Gliderdrome, in Boston.

Re-Take That will be at the venue in Spain Place on Saturday, November 25.

Jason Orange from Take That said about the band, ‘Just like watching my mates on stage, brilliant! The attention to detail is amazing!’ and comedy duo Ant and Dec added, ‘The best Take That tribute act you’ll ever see, they’ve got talent. In fact they’re even better than the real thing’.

They will be joined by Will Jennison as Ed Sheeran, and Robbie Live as Robbie Williams.

A spokesman for Re Take That said: “This show is an experience for Take That and Robbie Williams fans of all ages and is a thrilling concert that those in attendance will ‘Never Forget’.

Doors open at 7.30pm, and dancing is from 8pm.

Tickets, priced at £15, are available from The Glierdrome; Burgess, Thompson and Richardson, in High Street; Chris Cook Print, in Main Ridge East; The Bakehouse Cafe, in Wide Bargate; and The Black Bull, in Kirton.