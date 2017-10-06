Trio to perform as part of folk club

Lincolnshire based acoustic trio Dogwood Union are set to be this month’s guests at The Eagle, in Boston.

Made up of Theresa Brewer, Tony Dobson and Rob Brewer, the band will play on Monday, October 9, as part of Boston Folk Club.

Dogwood Union regularly perform acoustic sets, and have supported local artists such as Winter Wilson.

The band play a blend of Folk and Celtic music, combined with country and Americana influences.

Music starts at 8pm.

To join the Boston Folk Club mailing list, send an email to greg.swain@btinternet.com