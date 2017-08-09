Update: Picnic and craft event to be held in The Stump

Due to poor weather conditions, and picnic and free family crafts event will now be held in The Stump today (Wednesday) from 10am to 3pm.

There will be flower related craft activities with artist Jeni Cairns and representatives from Sam’s House, a company which creates bespoke textiles.

Tomorrow (Thursday, August 10) Sam’s House will be in the Market Place from 10am to 3pm, with Neil Baker, a filmmaker, animator and illustrator from Electric Egg.

Visitors can learn how to sketch, draw, and paint with help from Neil.

Events have been organised by Transported in partnership with Boston Borough Council.