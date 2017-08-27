Victorian themed fundraiser at Blackfriars

Be transported back to the 1900s in a production coming to Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston.

St Nicholas Players present Victorian Old Time Music Hall at the venue in Spain Lane next Sunday, September 3, at 6pm.

Tickets priced at £5 are available from www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk

There will also be a murder mystery evening on Friday, September 22, at Blackfriars.

Tickets are priced at £5 from 01205 311222.

Events will support the Butterfly Hospice, in Boston.