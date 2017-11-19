Walkies with wildife at nature reserve near Boston

Visitors can enjoy a walk with wildlife at RSPB Frampton Marsh, near Boston, next weekend.
Next Sunday, November 26, from 10am to 12pm you can take a stroll with the guide to see some seasonal wildlife.
Four legged friends are welcome on this walk, but there is a maximum of two dogs per person.
It is priced at £4 per adult, and £2 per child, with a 20 per cent discount for RSPB members.
Booking is essential.
Call 01205 724678 to book or visit www.rspb.org.uk and search for Frampton Marsh.
Almost Done!
Registering with Boston Standard means you're ok with our terms and conditions.