Walkies with wildife at nature reserve near Boston

Visitors can enjoy a walk with wildlife at RSPB Frampton Marsh, near Boston, next weekend.

Next Sunday, November 26, from 10am to 12pm you can take a stroll with the guide to see some seasonal wildlife.

Four legged friends are welcome on this walk, but there is a maximum of two dogs per person.

It is priced at £4 per adult, and £2 per child, with a 20 per cent discount for RSPB members.

Booking is essential.

Call 01205 724678 to book or visit www.rspb.org.uk and search for Frampton Marsh.