Walking festival at nature reserve

Visitors can take a stroll at RSPB Frampton Marsh, near Boston, as part of the South Lincolnshire Walking Festival.

Starting next Friday, September 29, weekly walks will take place at the reserve.

From 2pm each week, visitors can take a gentle stroll around the nature reserve.

A guide will be able to inform walkers about the reserve and its wildlife.

Walks are free, but donations are welcome.

No dogs are allowed on the walk.

For details, visit www.rspb.org.uk and search for Frampton Marsh.