Whodunnit murder mystery coming to theatre

A murder mystery evening is coming to Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston, leading teams to suss out whodunnit.

Cutwater Theatre Company bring an evening of Victorian Murder, Mystery and Mayhem to the Revue Bar at the venue on Friday, September 22, from 7pm.

Tickets are priced at £5 available from the Butterfly Hospice Shop, in Boston or Spalding, the charity office, or by calling 01205 311222.

Organisers describe it as ‘an evening not to be missed’.

All funds raised will go to the Butterfly Hospice.