Wrestle event at The Gliderdrome will feature steel cage fighting

After successful shows in Boston, Extreme American Wrestling (EAW) returns to the town next Saturday, September 23.

The unique show at The Gliderdrome features a steel cage match.

It will feature a six-man handcuff match in what is described by EAW as ‘the biggest and best show to ever come to Boston’.

EAW fighters in the show will include The Whizz Kid, Mister Monster, and the crazy high flyer Harrison Bourne.

Audiences can watch WWE style wrestling up close for a fraction of the price.

The event is suitable for families, as children can take home souvenirs, and meet EAW wrestlers for free autographs and photographs.

Doors open at 6pm for a 7pm start, with the event due to end at 9.30pm.

Tickets are priced at £10 for adults, £8 for children and £30 for a family of four.

To reserve, call 07708 896048, visit www.eawrestling.co.uk or buy them from The Gliderdrome.

They are also available on the door, subject to availability.