Youngsters can get stuck in with pond dipping at RSPB Frampton Marsh

Children can discover what wildlife lurks in the depths of the pond at a nature reserve near Boston.

At RSPB Frampton Marsh, children will be able to go pond dipping this Friday, September 1.

Living in the pond could be fish, bugs or newt.

No dogs are allowed.

Pond dipping will be on the hour between 9am and 3pm.

It costs £3.50 per child, with a 20 per cent discount for RSPB members.

Booking is essential.

Call 01205 724678 or email lincolnshirewashreserves@rspb.org.uk