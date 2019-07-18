£20,000 prize up for grabs for Britain’s Top Tradesperson

A call has gone out to plumbers, electricians, builders, and carpenters in the Boston area to put themselves forward for the title of Britain’s Top Tradesperson.

The annual competition, run by the retailer Screwfix, aims to celebrate the outstanding work and professionalism of UK tradespeople.

Up for grabs as the prize for the winner is a £20,000 trade bundle, comprising £10,000 worth of tools, £5,000 in tech and £5,000 to go towards future training.

Caroline Welsh, director of brand and marketing at Screwfix, said: “The search is on to crown someone who not only champions their trade, but also acts as an ambassador to help futureproof the industry and encourage future generations.”

Screwfix – which has a store off Norfolk Street – will shortlist the UK’s top tradespeople to take part in a semi-final, before picking the 10 finalists, who will travel to Screwfix LIVE at Farnborough to meet a panel of judges.

Entries can be made at Screwfix.com/btt.

The closing date is Sunday, August 4.