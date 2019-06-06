£500,000’s worth of equipment added to factory near Boston as expansion hits halfway mark

An expansion at a business near Boston has reached the halfway point following the installation of £500,000’s worth of equipment.

Scotts Precision Manufacturing, of Eastville, has recently taken delivery of a new, five tonne overhead Street crane, a CNC lathe, and a Durma press brake.

The build at the halfway stage.

The business – a vegetable harvesting equipment manufacturer – began work on a 6,500 sq ft expansion, designed to increase its production levels, in January.

A polyurethane casting machine is due to arrive this month as part of the project, which has been paid for in part by the Rural Development Programme for England LEADER Fund.

Once complete, the site will have doubled in size.

Derek Scott, director of Scotts Precision Manufacturing, said: “The new factory will give us much needed space and the new equipment will allow us to increase productivity, introduce new services, such as machining and pressing of steel services and will allow us to bring some more of our manufacturing process in-house.

“Thanks to funding and support from the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development and the team from Lindsey Action Zone LEADER Fund, we’re well on course to achieve our ambitions of having a state-of-the-art production facility which will allow us to cope with the growing interest our machines are receiving, not just from farmers in the UK but around the world.”

The building work has coincided with an increase in demand.

In the last two months, Scotts has delivered machines to growers in Belgium, Holland, Norway, Sweden, and North America and recruited two new people to its team as a result of the surge in interest.