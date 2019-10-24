Baring all to raise funds for charity

A group of staff at a pet food manufacturer near Boston have bravely volunteered to bare all for charity in a 2020 company calendar.

The 13 colleagues at Fold Hill Foods, of Old Leake, are having the ultimate dress down day to raise funds for The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association.

The calendar will feature the company’s own dog food products from the Chewdles, Pointer, and Fold Hill range.

It follows a number of fundraisers during 2019 for the cause, including a National Three Peaks Challenge, raffles, and sponsored walks, with the aim being to bring in enough money to pay for a puppy’s training.

Sharon Wright, training coordinator, said: “A couple of weeks ago, myself and a group of colleagues were casually talking about how far we’d go to achieve our £5,000 fundraising target. I think if we’re honest, we were egging each other on a bit to see who could come up with the best idea and it was then that the topic of ‘baring all’ was raised.

“It was just talked about as a joke really to start with, but I soon realised that my colleagues were quite serious. After a bit of a brainstorm to find out if we could get enough numbers together, I decided to take it to the board to discuss – to our delight they agreed the idea in the same day!”

Vicki Wesley, HR manager, explained much time and effort is going into ensuring the models’ modesty is protected for the shoot, helped by strategically placed boxes and bags of dog food and treats.

“I am really impressed that so many of the staff are getting involved in this project and willing to do something outside of their comfort zone for charity,” she said, paying particular tribute to the models who would be photographed outside – in October – for their month.

The calendar will be available to purchase from Fold Hill’s Chewdles brand at www.chewdles.com for £9.99 from December 1.

Any local businesses which would like to sponsor a month, should contact Vicki for more information on 01205 270500. The business’ logo will appear in the calendar and in Fold Hill’s publicity materials.