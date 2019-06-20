Boston-area business flies the flag in Australia (and Japan and New Zealand)

A manufacturing business with a base near Boston has been flying the flag abroad.

Morris Site Machinery was among the businesses represented at HIRE19, in Melbourne, last month.

The event is held by the Hire and Rental Industry Association, the official industry body for hire and rental companies in Australia.

Morris Site Machinery is a leading manufacturer and distributor of on-site machinery and counts Gosberton as one of its four homes.

It joined partner Access Service Australia at HIRE19 to showcase new and already established lighting kit.

Phil Winnington, international business director, said: “Built to perform for extreme terrains and temperatures, our lighting towers are proving their worth in Australia. We recognise the need for long-lasting reliable light solutions and we are looking forward to expanding our offer in the country.”

In addition to Australia, the business has also recently made stops in New Zealand, where it has recently become a member of the national rental association, HIANZ; and Japan, where it was presented with a coffee table by partner Denyo to mark the 150th anniversary of its parent firm Morris & Company.