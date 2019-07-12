Boston-based trust bags pair of honours at charity awards

A charity based in Boston has collected two honours at the inaugural East Midlands Charity Awards.

Freshtime Futures Trust was presented with the Charity Trustee of the Year award for trustee John Stokes at the event, plus a special recognition award in the Outsanding Charity Support (by Small to Medium Size) category.

The awards aim to recognise charities, social enterprises, volunteers groups and not-for-profit organisations across the region for their contribution to their communities.

It was held at the Crowne Plaza, in Nottingham, last Thursday.

The Freshtime Futures Trust is the brainchild of Boston food-to-go and fresh produce business Freshtime, in Marsh Lane. It was launched in 2016.

A spokesman for the trust said: “Support and acknowledgement such as this enable us to continue providing specialist facilities for disabled children, supporting young people through art and sports progression, creating a healthy environment for young people and much more.”