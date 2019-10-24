Boston hotel honoured by preservation body

A hotel in Boston has been honoured for the upkeep of its 300-year-old premises.

The White Hart Hotel, in High Street, has won the latest Pride of Boston Award.

The accolade, presented by the Boston Preservation Trust’s Civic Group, was given in recognition of the hotel’s ‘maintenance of the building and the presentation of the terrace area’

Kevin Charity, CEO of The Coaching Inn Group, which operates The White Hart and 14 other hotels and inns across the country, received the award from Civic Group chairman Dudley Bryant.

He said he was proud of his company’s commitment to faithfully restoring hotels like The White Hart to their former glory and hoped that the maintaining of high standards would act as a benchmark for surrounding properties.

Founded back in 1935 to safeguard the future of South Street’s Fydell House, The Boston Preservation Trust now campaigns to ensure that the town with its many historic buildings and those in surrounding villages are passed on intact for the enjoyment of future generations.