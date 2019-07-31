Boston jewellers unveils new look in 50th year in town Market Place

A family-run jewellers in Boston is proudly sporting a new look following a major refurbishment of its premises.

The work at S. T. Hopper coincides with the 50th anniversary of the business moving to Market Place from its original home in Strait Bargate.

Another view of Hoppers in its original Strait Bargate home.

The eight-week project was carried out by Clarke Group Construction, of Wyberton, and included the removal of the installation of a bespoke timber shop front.

James Hopper, joint owner of S. T. Hopper, said: “We were very keen to only use local tradesmen and craftsmen, but we also needed a contractor who was big enough and knowledgeable enough to take on the job. Clarke’s fitted this brief perfectly! A great local family-run firm with skilled craftsmen on site, they proved to be big enough to cope, but still had the personal touch you’d expect from a family firm.”

Colin Broderick, Clarke Group contracts manager, said: “It has been a pleasure to undertake this complex project on behalf of a well-established, family-run, local business like Hoppers.”

He added: “As this was a prestigious project within the town centre, we wanted to use local trades people/companies, of which the vast majority were.”