Boston pub re-opens after refurbishment with help from record-breaking ex-Boston United player

A pub in Boston has re-opened following an extensive refurbishment, welcoming a record-breaking former Boston United player to perform the ribbon-cutting honours.

The Spirit of Endeavour, in Marsh Lane, off the A16, was officially re-launched as a Sizzling Pub & Grill on Wednesday, October 16.

In safe hands ... Ex-Boston United goalkeeper Paul Bastock performing the ribbon-cutting duties at the re-launched Spirit of Endeavour pub.

Former Boston United goalkeeper Paul Bastock – who holds the record for the most competitive club appearances in world football – was guest of honour at the event.

It follows an extensive two-week refurbishment. The investment – described as ‘significant’ – has created 10 new jobs for the area.

General manager Sarah Garnett said: “We’re so pleased at how brilliant the pub looks following the refurbishment, and we were thrilled to have special guest Paul Bastock here to cut the ceremonial ribbon for us.

“We’re now looking forward to fundraising for our local charity partner, the Butterfly Hospice, which is an incredible centre dedicated in improving the quality of life for patients and families facing a life-limiting illness, by providing care and support.”

Inside the new look pub.

Despite re-launching as a Sizzling Pub & Grill, there has not been a change in ownership for the pub; instead, it has just been brought under the Sizzling Pub & Grill brand of owners Mitchells & Butlers. There is, however, a new menu.

Sarah added: “Bringing the new look Sizzling Pub & Grill to Boston is really exciting for the whole team. At Sizzling Pub & Grill, we want to offer good food and good value for all our guests, and we’re thrilled to be providing the area with a new dining destination that does that in a welcoming and relaxed atmosphere.

“The pub looks fantastic following its refurbishment. We can’t wait to welcome back our regulars and the people of Boston to see what the new look Spirit of Endeavour is all about.”

Following the refurbishment, the Spirit of Endeavour will continue to look to support the local community with a calendar of fundraising initiatives throughout the year.