Boston pub wins acclaim and spot in Good Beer Guide 2020 for real ale

Colleagues at a pub in Boston have cause to say ‘cheers’ after seeing their workplace win acclaim for the quality of its real ale.

The Moon Under Water, in High Street, has been listed in the Good Beer Guide 2020, the best-selling beer and pub guide put together by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) consumer organisation.

Local members of CAMRA chose the Wetherspoon pub following regular visits to check on the quality of the real ales on offer.

They also took into account customer service, décor, and overall atmosphere.

A CAMRA spokesman said: “The Moon Under Water deserves its place in the Good Beer Guide 2020.

“It is our belief that if a licensee serves an excellent pint of real ale, then everything else in the pub, including customer service, quality of food and atmosphere, are likely to be of an equally high standard.”

The pub’s manager Dawn Cawston said: “I am delighted that The Moon Under Water has been recognised for the quality of its real ales by CAMRA members.

“We offer our customers an excellent range of real ales at all times, including those from regional brewers and microbrewers, as well as hosting our own beer festivals.

“Staff at the pub work hard to ensure that the real ales on offer are kept in first-class condition at all times and the pub’s inclusion in the guide highlights this.”

Founded by four real ale enthusiasts back in 1971, CAMRA represents almost 200,000 members across the country.

Each listing in its Good Beer Guide publication carries details of pub opening hours, food offerings, beer gardens, accommodation, transport links, pub history, disabled access and facilities for families.