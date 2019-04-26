Boston's Marks & Spencer store will close for last time tomorrow

Boston's Marks & Spencer store will close its doors for the final time tomorrow.

The store, which employs 49 staff, will shut for the final time at close of trading, despite a huge campaign in the town.

More than 2,000 people signed up for Save our Boston Marks & Spencer Facebook page in a bid to save the store after the retail chain announced it would be closing as part of a raft of closures around the country.

The decision was part of an ongoing restructure by the High Street giant.

On the Facebook page, campaigners posted this week: "Still difficult to comprehend that we are losing this store after so many years in the town.

"Our thoughts and thanks must go to the staff who are either retiring, transferring or moving on elsewhere.

"We are all saddened it has come to this. You have all been a credit to the store and to our town, always helpful and friendly.

"We did our best to let Head Office know how the town felt but sadly to no avail, not even a public acknowledgement for our efforts to support you all.

"Good luck to everyone."