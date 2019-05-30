Boston supermarket’s surplus food heading to good causes through new partnership

A supermarket in Boston has launched a partnership with two local charities to support vulnerable people in the area.

Aldi, in Queen Street, is now making donations on surplus food to the Restore Church foodbank and the social justice cause Nacro.

It follows a successful trial between the chain and the community engagement platform Neighbourly.

Across Lincolnshire, Aldi has paired up a total of 14 of its stores with local good causes.

Each store is donating perishable items such as fresh fruit and veg, long life items, and baked goods.

Fritz Walleczek, managing director of corporate responsibility at Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “We’re always looking for new and creative ways to increase the amount of food we are able to donate.

“This partnership is enabling us to distribute even more surplus stock, while supporting a vast range of good causes, across Lincolnshire.”

Any local charities in Boston looking to partner up with an Aldi store should email aldi@neighbourly.com to apply.