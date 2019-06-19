Boston West golf course to close, but business remains in ‘extremely strong financial position’

Boston West Golf Club has announced it is closing its 18-hole course from the end of next month.

In a post made on its Facebook page yesterday (Tuesday, June 18), the business describes the closure at its Hubbert’s Bridge site as a ‘difficult decision’ and one that it has ‘agonised over’.

It adds, however, that after three years under its ownership, it has been a ‘constant battle to return the golf to a position of profit’.

“Despite huge investment and extensive marketing campaigns, the golf sector has continued to beat us,” it says.

Striking a more optimistic tone, the business goes on to talk about its success in other areas and early plans for the future.

“Over the same period of ownership, we have been far more successful in turning Boston West into a venue synonymous for outstanding weddings, private functions and corporate events,” it says. “Along with our hotel, driving range, and Westwoods Bar & Grill, these elements of the business can continue to flourish without the financial burden of supporting an 18-hole golf course.

“The business remains in an extremely strong financial position as the company carries zero debt and owns all of its assets, not least of all, our beautiful 150-acre estate.

“Although plans are not finalised, we intend to open up our beautiful grounds to benefit a far wider audience; there are many options open to us, all of which will be explored in due course. This is the best possible way that we can protect the stunning landscape and allow as many people as possible to enjoy it.”

Concluding, it added: “There is no doubt that we’re sad about the golf having to go, but we’re also very excited for the future and we can’t wait to see you there.”